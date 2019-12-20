Play

Jackson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Oakland.

Jackson got three limited practices in this week as he looks to suit up in a third-straight game since missing eight of his previous nine with a calf injury. The 23-year-old has seen a handful of carries in each of the two games since his return and would be in line for a similar role Sunday if he plays.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends