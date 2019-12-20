Chargers' Justin Jackson: Wears questionable tag for Sunday
Jackson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Oakland.
Jackson got three limited practices in this week as he looks to suit up in a third-straight game since missing eight of his previous nine with a calf injury. The 23-year-old has seen a handful of carries in each of the two games since his return and would be in line for a similar role Sunday if he plays.
