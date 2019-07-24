Jackson stands to benefit the most following Wednesday's news that starter Melvin Gordon will hold out during training camp until he gets a new long-term deal, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

While it's widely presumed Austin Ekeler would fill in as the primary running back should Gordon's contract dispute stretch into the regular season, it's far more possible the Chargers deploy a backfield by committee, with Jackson leading the charge as a first and second-down back. That type of role should be very familiar for the 2018 seventh-round pick, as the 23-year-old was a certifiable bell cow in his collegiate career with Northwestern, rushing for at least 1,100 yards in all four seasons. Jackson proved capable of such a role in his limited work with the Chargers last season, accumulating 85 total yards and a touchdown in his lone start, and piled on 50 or more rushing yards in two other games in 2018. As a result, Gordon's training-camp absence could be a major boon for the second-year running back, as Jackson would figure to get the majority of the snaps throughout the preseason with the Chargers content to showcase Ekeler on a limited basis.