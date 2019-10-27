Jackson (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Jackson was questionable entering Sunday after being limited in practice throughout the week. He's missing his fifth-straight game due to the injury but could be nearing a return. When he does see the field again he'll figure to have a limited role behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

