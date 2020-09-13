Jackson is ruled out to retake the field Sunday against Cincinnati due to a quad injury.
Jackson will work to shake his quad injury in time to return against Kansas City in Week 2. He carried the ball twice for four yards before leaving the field Sunday. Rookie fourth-round pick Joshua Kelley stands to see increased touches as long as Jackson remains sidelined.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Cleared for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Should be ready for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Looking good for backup role•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Facing competition from rookie•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Mundane conclusion to season•