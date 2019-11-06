Jones (shoulder) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.

Jones was a limited participant in practice all week, but he'll remain on the sidelines for a fourth straight game. Brandon Mebane (knee) is considered questionable, so both Jerry Tillery and Damion Square could assume starting roles in Jones' place. With extended rest following a Thursday night contest, Jones has a good shot to return Week 11 against the Chiefs. The second-year pro has suited up in six games this year, posting 20 tackles and a pass breakup.

