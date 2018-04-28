Chargers' Justin Jones: Chargers nab in third round
The Chargers selected Jones in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 84th overall.
With Corey Liuget facing a four-game suspension and flaky availability in general over recent years, Jones provides the Chargers some needed insurance on its interior defensive line. At 6-foot-3, 309 pounds, Jones should be able to play any spot in a three-man front. He's the third North Carolina state defensive lineman to go off the board, the other two being Bradley Chubb and B.J. Hill.
