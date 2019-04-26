Jones is expected to remain in consideration for a starting nose tackle position despite the first-round selection of Jerry Tillery, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

The fact general manager Tom Telesco went out of his way to praise Justin Jones, a 2018 third-round pick, should be comforting for the 22-year-old. That being said, Jones will essentially see a smaller part in the team's rotation along the defensive line, with Brandon Mebane, Isaac Rochell and Jerry Tillery all expected to rotate around the front three.

More News

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ