Jones is expected to remain in consideration for a starting nose tackle position despite the first-round selection of Jerry Tillery, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

The fact general manager Tom Telesco went out of his way to praise Justin Jones, a 2018 third-round pick, should be comforting for the 22-year-old. That being said, Jones will essentially see a smaller part in the team's rotation along the defensive line, with Brandon Mebane, Isaac Rochell and Jerry Tillery all expected to rotate around the front three.