site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-justin-jones-lands-on-ir-485336 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Justin Jones: Lands on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Chargers placed Jones (calf) on injured reserve Monday.
Jones hasn't suited up since Week 1 and will miss at least the next three weeks after the move to IR. Christian Covington will likely continue to play a more prominent role during Jones' absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read