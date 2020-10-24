site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Justin Jones: Moves off IR list
RotoWire Staff
Oct 24, 2020
Jones (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Jones joins Melvin Ingram (knee) as the defensive-line cavalry returns just in time for the
Chargers. Expect both Jones and Ingram to take over their customary starting spots in preparation to stop dangerous runner, James Robinson. More News
