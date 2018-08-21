Jones (ankle) took part in practice Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Jones hasn't played since injuring his ankle back in the beginning of August , but the third-round pick is evidently healthy enough to hit the practice field Tuesday. Given the draft capital invested into Jones its almost a guaranteed lock the 21-year-old will make the 53-man roster, but it's unlikely he'll see much playing time this year unless a plethora of injuries occur to others above him on the depth chart.

