Jones (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Jones only put up limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, and will miss his third consecutive game. With fellow starter Brandon Mebane (knee) also inactive for the clash, Jerry Tillery and Damion Square are expected to get the starts at defensive tackle for Week 9.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories