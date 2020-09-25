site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Justin Jones: Won't gear up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Jones recorded three tackles (two solo) through the first two games, but he was unable to practice all week and won't play Sunday. Expect 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery to start at defensive end until Jones is able to return.
