Chargers' K.J. Hill: Falls to seventh round

The Chargers selected Hill in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 220th overall.

The Ohio State product doesn't wow with his athleticism or his production, which explains why he was available this late on Day 3. Hill's calling cards are his technique and hands, having caught 127 of 175 targets over his final two seasons at Columbus. He turned in a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash at 5-foot-10 and 196 pounds and he will turn 23 early in his rookie season. Hill could be a replacement-level receiver if he finds his way onto the field in Los Angeles.