Chargers' K.J. Hill: Falls to seventh round
The Chargers selected Hill in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 220th overall.
The Ohio State product doesn't wow with his athleticism or his production, which explains why he was available this late on Day 3. Hill's calling cards are his technique and hands, having caught 127 of 175 targets over his final two seasons at Columbus. He turned in a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash at 5-foot-10 and 196 pounds and he will turn 23 early in his rookie season. Hill could be a replacement-level receiver if he finds his way onto the field in Los Angeles.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...