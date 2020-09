Hill caught one pass four 15 yards in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Panthers. He saw four targets.

All four of Hill's targets came after Mike Williams was forced to leave Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, but it was pretty clear the rookie was hardly more than a last-ditch read on any given play. Even if Williams were to miss next week's game, it's likely Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler would see an even more dramatic target share.