Hill earned a spot on the team's 53-man roster following Saturday's cutdown.
It's not a particularly controversial decision, particularly after the injury to Mike Williams (shoulder) which could keep him out for Week 1. While Hill doesn't possess the necessary speed to be a typical No. 3 wide receiver in the Chargers offense, he's a simply better all-around player than Jalen Guyton and could be valuable fantasy pick up should injuries to Williams or Keenan Allen create a spot for him in the starting lineup.