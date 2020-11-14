The Chargers promoted Ballage to the active roster Saturday.
Ballage made his Chargers debut last week and immediately received an increased workload with Justin Jackson (knee) exiting early, and he took advantage of the opportunity, recording 84 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 17 touches. Jackson's now on IR, too, so Ballage, Joshua Kelley and Troymaine Pope (neck) will round out the backfield committee for Sunday's game versus Miami. The Chargers likely will take a "hot hand" approach, so Ballage should have a chance to prove that last week wasn't a fluke.