Ballage (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Back-to-back limited practice sessions give Ballage a chance to return to action Sunday against the Patriots, but with Austin Ekeler now back in the mix and having reclaimed his role as the Chargers' top RB, Ballage's fantasy stock has taken a hit since he last suited up and logged 16 carries in Week 11.
