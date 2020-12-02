Ballage (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

After pacing the Los Angeles backfield in touches for three straight games, Ballage sat out last week's loss to the Bills with the injury. Fortunately for the Chargers, top back Austin Ekeler was cleared to return from injured reserve ahead of the contest, and he immediately reclaimed a three-down role. Since he was limited in practice last week before sitting out against Buffalo, Ballage can't yet be considered a lock to return against the Patriots in Week 13. Even if he does gain clearance for the weekend, Ballage's fantasy value has already taken a major hit, as Ekeler will likely continue to lead the way in terms of both snaps and touches the rest of the way so long as he stays healthy.