Ballage (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Ballage was forced to miss last Sunday's contest against the Bills due to an ankle injury, which paved the way for Austin Ekeler to handle a bell-cow role in his first game back from injury. Having also been limited in practice last week, Ballage can't yet be considered a lock to return against the Patriots in Week 13, but even if he does manage to get healthy it looks like he'll be relegated to a backup role. Of course, the Chargers may not intend to give Ekeler 25 touches on a weekly basis, so it's conceivable that Ballage handles a modest workload when he's ready to work as the No. 2 option.
More News
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Not fit to play Week 12•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Viewed as game-time call•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Trending down for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Status in question for Week 12•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: On Week 12 injury report•