Ballage (ankle/calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
After his two injuries limited him in practice all week, Ballage was deemed a game-time call heading into Sunday. He ultimately wasn't able to convince the Los Angeles coaching and training staffs that he could play through the injuries, resulting in him being ruled out of the contest. Fortunately for the Chargers, they'll be getting top running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) back from a two-month absence Sunday, so Ballage looks like he'll be headed for a reserve role if he's able to get healthy in time for a Week 13 matchup with the Patriots.
