Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Ballage will be the Chargers' "primary back" moving forward, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lynn also said that he wants to scheme Ballage "more looks," though the third-year pro is coming off a loss to the Dolphins in which he handled 23 touches and surpassed 100 scrimmage yards. The 231-pound bruiser's grip on the No. 1 gig will likely only last as long as Austin Ekeler (hamstring) remains on IR, but he'll at least draw one more start against another of his former teams during Sunday's matchup against the Jets. It's also possible that Ballage could remain active in a complementary role whenever Ekeler does return to the field.