Ballage (ankle/calf) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ballage's status for Sunday's game against the Bills must now be monitored, but on the plus side for the Chargers, Austin Ekeler (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR after returning to practice Wednesday. Once Ekeler is activated to the active roster, Ballage's fantasy value will take a hit, but that's not a lock to occur this week. In any case, if Ballage ends up unavailable or limited this weekend, added backfield opportunities could be available for Joshua Kelley and Troymaine Pope.
