Ballage carried 16 times for 44 yards and caught seven of nine targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 34-28 win over the Jets.

Despite his team leading for much of the day and having plenty of success in the passing game, Ballage averaged just 2.8 yards per carry. He finished second on the team in targets and receptions but did little with his touches in that phase of the game as well. Although the results were lackluster, Ballage how has at least 70 scrimmage yards in all three of his games with the Chargers and will be the team's main runner for as long as Austin Ekeler (hamstring/knee) is sidelined. The latter seemingly has a chance to return next Sunday against the Bills, but it remains to be seen how the touches are distributed if he does play.