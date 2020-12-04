Ballage (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Ballage upgraded to full participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions, so he's more likely than not to be out there on game day. Even if he suits up, Ballage's role is likely to be limited with spark plug Austin Ekeler back in the fold for the Chargers. Ekeler handled 25 touches with Ballage unavailable last week and should continue to see the majority of work regardless of Ballage's status.
