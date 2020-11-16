Ballage carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards and also tallied five receptions for 34 yards in the 29-21 loss Sunday to the Dolphins.

That's now back-to-back weeks Ballage acted as the feature back for the Chargers although this time Week 8 leading rusher, Troymaine Pope (neck) was active. At this point it's clear to say Ballage has surpassed Joshua Kelley and Pope on the team's running-back hierarchy and it's possible the former Dolphin could even be a part of the team's plans once Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns, which could be as soon as Week 12 against the Bills. In the immediate future, Ballage figures to be the prime back in yet another revenge game, this time against the Jets next Sunday.