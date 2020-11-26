Ballage (ankle/calf) was limited at practice Thursday.
That was also the case Wednesday, which sets the stage for Friday's final injury report of the week to clarify whether Ballage ends up listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, or minus a Week 12 injury designation.
