Ballage carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards and scored a touchdown. He also caught two of his three targets for 15 yards in the 31-26 loss Sunday to the Raiders.

Ballage was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and yet somehow led the team in rushing. Part of that was due to injuries as Troymaine Pope (concussion) was ultimately ruled inactive before the game and Justin Jackson (knee) was banged up already in the first quarter. It's clear the Chargers have essentially reduced Joshua Kelley to a part-time capacity, but it's unclear how the backfield would shake out if the likes of Ballage, Pope and Jackson were all healthy. Austin Ekeler (hamstring) still remains as the obvious starter once he's able to return although it's unclear when he might be eventually activated off injured reserve.