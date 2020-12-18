Ballage carried eight times for 11 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-27 win over the Raiders.
The Chargers entire rushing attack was largely inefficient, but Ballage's 1.4 yards-per-carry stood out as dismal. The castaway running back has seen around 20-30 offensive snaps each game since the return of Austin Ekeler, making his fantasy value almost strictly dependent on the ability to get into the end zone.
More News
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Relegated to afterthought•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Totals 39 yards in return•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Likely playing Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Questionable despite full practice•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Limited again Thursday•