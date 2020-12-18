Ballage carried the ball eight times for 11 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-27 win over the Raiders.

The Chargers entire rushing attack was largely inefficient, but Ballage's 1.4 yards-per-carry was obviously the worst. The castaway running back has seen around 20-30 offensive snaps each game since the return of Austin Ekeler, meaning his fantasy value almost strictly is dependent on the health status of Ekeler.