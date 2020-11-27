Ballage (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo.
Earlier this week, the Chargers opened Austin Ekeler's (hamstring) 21-day window to return from IR. They'll have to make a decision on Ekeler by Saturday afternoon, but the current starting running back, Ballage, is entering the weekend with a cloud hanging over his head. Assuming he suits up, Ballage may have to contend with Ekeler for reps, with Joshua Kelley and Troymaine Pope also potentially mixing into L.A.'s backfield.
