Ballage (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Ballage is back in the Chargers' backfield mix after sitting out the team's Week 12 loss to the Bills. However, with Austin Ekeler having reclaimed his role as the team's lead runner, Ballage's fantasy upside has dipped following a three-game run (Weeks 9 through 11) in which he was featured by the team while Ekeler was sidelined.
