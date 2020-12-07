Ballage (ankle) carried the ball seven times for 34 yards and also caught three of his four targets for five yards in Sunday's 45-0 loss to the Patriots.

It's hard to really read much into Ballage's usage given how quickly the Chargers trailed in this contest. The 24-year-old saw one fewer carry than stalwart Austin Ekeler, but the difference in targets (nine to four) should be expected given the dramatic difference in the score. Seeing 38 percent of the offensive snaps is notable considering Joshua Kelley registering just 23 percent of the offensive snaps in Ekeler's return from injury last week, so we can at least rule out the possibility Ballage could get phased out of the offense entirely. By default, expect a better performance from Ballage and company next week against the Falcons.