Ballage (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 24-year-old is officially considered questionable, but his status for Sunday's contest is apparently in doubt. Ballage has dominated the backfield work the past three games with 49 carries for 181 yards and 14 receptions for 76 yards, but his outlook for Week 12 is severely diminished due to the ankle injury and the return of Austin Ekeler (hamstring) from injured reserve. Ekeler was activated Saturday and should reclaim the lead role in the backfield, but the team may not immediately give him a full workload since he hasn't seen game action since Week 4. If Ballage is unavailable, Joshua Kelley and Troymaine Pope are the remaining backfield options for the Chargers.
