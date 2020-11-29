Ballage (ankle/calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bills, is being treated as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously relayed Saturday that Ballage wasn't expected to play, but Rapoport's report paints the 24-year-old as more of a 50-50 call for the Week 12 contest. Even if he gains clearance prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Ballage looks set to fall into more of a change-of-pace role after handling 21 touches per game over the Chargers' last three contests. Los Angeles will return No. 1 back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) from an eight-week absence Sunday, and while he may not take on a true bell-cow role in his first game since Week 4, he's expected to pace the backfield in snaps and touches.