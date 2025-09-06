Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Can't bring in only target
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lambert-Smith failed to secure his only target during the Chargers' 27-21 win over the Chiefs on Friday night.
Lambert-Smith played 14 offensive snaps while rookie second-rounder Tre' Harris played just five snaps. On his only target, though, Harris managed an 11-yard completion, while Lambert-Smith finished catchless. Both rookies will again compete for reps behind starting wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston as the Chargers prepare for a Monday night showdown on the road at Las Vegas in Week 2.
