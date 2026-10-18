The Chargers activated Lambert-Smith (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, and he is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Kansas City.

Lambert-Smith suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against Arizona and has been sidelined since. He was able to post an LP/LP/FP practice log this week, but it's not yet certain that he'll suit up Sunday. Should Lambert-Smith be active, he could see some opportunities on offense given the injuries to fellow wideouts Tre' Harris (hamstring - out) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps - questionable).