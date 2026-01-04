Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lambert-Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Lambert-Smith suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter, and his night has now officially come to a premature end. Tre' Harris and Derius Davis could see a slight uptick in usage at wide receiver in his absence.
