Lambert-Smith caught five of nine targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 22-6 loss at Kansas City. He also lost a fumble.

Lambert-Smith drew 12 targets total over 10 games during his rookie season in 2025, so his involvement in Week 6 is eyebrow-raising. His 59 offensive snaps actually paced the Chargers' wide receivers Sunday, with Tre' Harris (hamstring) sidelined and Ladd McConkey knocked out of the contest early by a concussion. Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel notoriously covets players with breakaway speed, which Lambert-Smith definitely possesses (4.37-second 40-yard dash), so despite his putting the ball on the ground Sunday, McDaniel may continue to try to find ways to get Lambert-Smith involved as the campaign progresses.