The Chargers selected Lambert-Smith in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 158th overall.

The Chargers went wide receiver for the second time this draft, previously taking Tre Harris in the second round. Lambert-Smith transferred to Auburn for his fifth collegiate season and was the clear top receiver with team highs in receptions (50), receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (eight). The 23-year-old boosted his draft stock further at the NFL Combine with a 4.37 40-yard dash and an above-average 79-inch wingspan at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. With 19.6 yards per catch last season, he has the tools to make splash plays in the NFL, but he joins a crowded receiver room in Los Angeles.