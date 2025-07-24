Lambert has been an early standout for the Chargers through the first week of training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The sudden retirement of Mike Williams coupled with a minor undisclosed injury for Jalen Reagor has opened the door for both Lambert-Smith and rookie second-round pick Tre Harris to compete for a boundary wide receiver role on the first-team offense. Lambert-Smith has the prototypical size (6-foot-1) and speed (4.37 40-yard dash a the 2025 NFL Combine) to be a conventional field stretcher for an offense that has struggled to find that role for years, and he figures to be in the mix for consequential playing time regardless if he's officially listed as a starter come Week 1.