Lambert-Smith caught his only target for 21 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Rams.

Lambert-Smith worked behind the starters and ended up logging 16 offensive snaps. Over the course of the exhibition slate, Lambert-Smith led the Chargers in receptions (seven), targets (11) and receiving yards (93). That could help him in his battle for positioning in the Chargers' WR pecking order, though Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris (undisclosed) are all comfortably ahead of him on the depth chart.