Lambert-Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

It's the first time this season that the rookie fifth-rounder is a healthy scratch, and with the Chargers on a bye Week 12, his next opportunity to play is Week 13 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 13. Derius Davis and Trayveon Williams are slated to serve as the Chargers' primary returners on kickoffs and punts in Lambert-Smith's absence.