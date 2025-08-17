Lambert-Smith recorded two receptions on six targets for 66 yards in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams.

Lambert-Smith entered the game on the Chargers' opening drive after Quentin Johnston (concussion) was injured, following Keenan Allen but prior to fellow rookie Tre Harris. The latter development may have been the result of the fact Lambert-Smith was better suited to fill Johnston's downfield role, as both rookies ultimately played well beyond the starters' departure from the contest. Regardless, Lambert-Smith is clearly in the mix for early playing time come the regular season, and he helped his cause by splitting double coverage for a 29-yard catch on a pass from Justin Herbert on the first possession of the game.