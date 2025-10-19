Lambert-Smith is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Lambert-Smith won't dress on Sunday as return specialist Derius Davis will serve as the fifth wide receiver for the Chargers. After breaking out in the preseason, the undrafted free agent hasn't had much of an opportunity in the regular season, recording his first career reception last week against Miami. This is the second game this season that he has been a healthy scratch.