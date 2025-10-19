Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Inactive against Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lambert-Smith is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Lambert-Smith won't dress on Sunday as return specialist Derius Davis will serve as the fifth wide receiver for the Chargers. After breaking out in the preseason, the undrafted free agent hasn't had much of an opportunity in the regular season, recording his first career reception last week against Miami. This is the second game this season that he has been a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Can't bring in only target•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: No catches to close preseason•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Hype keeps building•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Keeps rolling in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Flashing potential as outside WR•