Lambert-Smith is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With Lambert-Smith not in the mix Sunday, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, Tre' Harris and Derius Davis are the Chargers' available WRs versus Denver. Through his first two games this season, Lambert-Smith was on the field for 20 snaps on offense and didn't catch his lone target.

