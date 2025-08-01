Lambert-Smith secured both targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 34-7 preseason win over the Lions in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

Lambert-Smith set the pace for the Chargers in receiving yards while also sharing the team lead in receptions with multiple teammates. The rookie fifth-round pick, who's been standing out during the early stages of training camp, flashed his speed on a game-long 28-yard reception during Los Angeles' second possession, when he beat 2024 second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw down the right side of the field. Lambert-Smith then capped off his night with a 15-yard touchdown grab just past the two-minute warning in the second quarter, closing out a performance that served as an ideal carryover from his work on the practice field. The Auburn product is slotted in the latter portion of the Chargers' wide receiver depth chart at the moment, but he'll seemingly be given plenty of opportunity to make a case for a solid rookie-season rotational role on a team that's prioritized adding playmaking prowess to the offense all offseason.