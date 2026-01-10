The Chargers placed Lambert-Smith (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Lambert-Smith is done for the season after catching five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown across 10 games during the regular season. The rookie fifth-round pick will shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2026 campaign, while Kimani Vidal will likely take over as one of the team's primary kick returners during Sunday's wild-card matchup versus the Patriots.