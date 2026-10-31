Lambert-Smith is likely to drop down the wideout pecking order Sunday versus the Rams, as Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports that both Ladd McConkey (concussion) and Tre' Harris (hamstring) are set to return to action.

McConkey missed most of Week 6, and Harris sat out that contest altogether. As a result, Lambert-Smith logged an 87 percent offensive snap count, which he turned into his first five catches and 39 yards of the season on nine targets. However, the Chargers' bye week has provided enough time for McConkey and Harris to recover, so Lambert-Smith will probably go back to a very minor role on offense.