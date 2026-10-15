Lambert-Smith (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

One of six Chargers receivers on the Week 6 injury report, Lambert-Smith is the only one who isn't currently on the 53-man roster. He's been on injured reserve since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury, but after having his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday, Lambert-Smith could have a shot at suiting up this Sunday in Kansas City. He's been a limited participant in both of the first two practices of the week, so he may need to turn in a full session Friday in order for the Chargers to feel comfortable activating him.