Lambert-Smith registered one catch (on four targets) for 50 yards in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Lambert-Smith wasn't exactly prolific in spite of logging a hearty 40 offensive snaps, but he made his one catch count, hauling in a 50-yard reception in the third quarter. However, the woeful Chargers turned the ball over on a fumble two plays later. Lambert-Smith has spent much of the season on IR and has had an inconsistent role when suiting up, but he was deployed pretty heavily Sunday because Ladd McConkey couldn't play due to back spasms. If McConkey is also sidelined next Monday in Baltimore, Lambert-Smith could again be a fairly big part of Los Angeles' air attack.